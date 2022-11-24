Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$15.69 and last traded at C$15.64. 72,680 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 150,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SGR.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Get Slate Grocery REIT alerts:

Slate Grocery REIT Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$939.84 million and a P/E ratio of 5.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.36.

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

Further Reading

