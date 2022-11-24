SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Raised to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

SJM Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SJMHY opened at $1.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51. SJM has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $3.09.

SJM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0564 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st.

SJM Company Profile

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

