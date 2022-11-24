SingularityNET Price Tops $0.0442 on Major Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 23rd. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $50.15 million and $1.17 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,697.30 or 0.99943519 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010488 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007698 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036900 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00041307 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005977 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021563 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00236557 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,226,577,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,134,872,822 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,226,577,438.8871071 with 1,134,872,822.4519937 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.04359683 USD and is up 4.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,956,490.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

