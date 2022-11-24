Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SI. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $77.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.82.

Silvergate Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SI opened at $28.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $891.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.37. Silvergate Capital has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $232.00.

Institutional Trading of Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 45.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 9.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,847,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,709,000 after buying an additional 241,988 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,100,000 after buying an additional 354,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,687,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,125,000 after buying an additional 98,313 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,349,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,671,000 after buying an additional 57,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 860,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,632,000 after purchasing an additional 322,885 shares during the period. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

