Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) were down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 114,425 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 125,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on SMT shares. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Noble Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Sierra Metals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

