ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) CFO Sells $18,200.36 in Stock

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) CFO Alan R. Stewart sold 542 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $18,200.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,713.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ShotSpotter Stock Performance

SSTI opened at $34.09 on Thursday. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $39.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average is $30.96. The stock has a market cap of $415.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 million. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of ShotSpotter

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SSTI shares. JMP Securities upgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ShotSpotter in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ShotSpotter by 92.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in ShotSpotter by 22.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.