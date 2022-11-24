Shentu Price Tops $0.76 on Major Exchanges (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Over the last week, Shentu has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Shentu coin can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00004565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shentu has a market capitalization of $66.50 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Shentu launched on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 87,219,045 coins. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

