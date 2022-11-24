Secret Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13,522.03 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 24th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $14.62 million and $13,522.03 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Secret has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One Secret token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00124003 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00228251 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005947 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00052613 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00059640 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00515551 USD and is up 14.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $8,544.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.