Sculptor Capital Management, I Sells 21,100 Shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Stock

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 21,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $21,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,999,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,359,758.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sculptor Capital Management, I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 9,400 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $7,896.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 72,000 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $87,840.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 39,384 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $57,500.64.

On Monday, October 10th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 26,421 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $45,179.91.

On Friday, October 7th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 50,000 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $95,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 64,344 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $242,576.88.

On Monday, September 19th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 75,000 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $411,000.00.

Sculptor Capital Management Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SCU opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Sculptor Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is -1.90%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sculptor Capital Management

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,059,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,751,000 after purchasing an additional 39,899 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 171,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 106,396 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $713,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after buying an additional 100,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

See Also

