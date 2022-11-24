SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $345.47.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBAC. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $297.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.18 and a beta of 0.46. SBA Communications has a one year low of $236.20 and a one year high of $391.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $277.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.29.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Featured Stories

