Savaria (TSE:SIS) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.03

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.03 and traded as high as C$14.70. Savaria shares last traded at C$14.64, with a volume of 48,884 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIS. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Savaria from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Savaria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.67.

Savaria Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.86. The stock has a market cap of C$971.78 million and a P/E ratio of 38.62.

Savaria Dividend Announcement

Savaria Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.72%.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

