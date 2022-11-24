Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Director Sells $94,311.36 in Stock

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) Director Stephen Mayo sold 858 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $94,311.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at $702,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $114.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $120.23.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($1.73). The business had revenue of $230.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.55 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.37% and a negative net margin of 81.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRPT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $100.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 141,983.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Further Reading

