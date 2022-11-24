Safestore (LON:SAFE) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,016.86

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,016.86 ($12.02) and traded as low as GBX 935 ($11.06). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 937.50 ($11.09), with a volume of 185,894 shares changing hands.

Safestore Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 414.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 888.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,016.21.

Get Safestore alerts:

Insider Activity at Safestore

In other Safestore news, insider Andy Jones acquired 3,529 shares of Safestore stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 510 ($6.03) per share, for a total transaction of £17,997.90 ($21,281.66).

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.