Ryder System (NYSE:R) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on R. Stephens lifted their target price on Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ryder System to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

R opened at $93.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.85 and a 200-day moving average of $77.83. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $94.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 7.31%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryder System will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Ryder System news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $7,215,673.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,677,393.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $7,215,673.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,677,393.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Diez sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $207,846.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,634,970.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,372 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,884. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System during the second quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 146.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System during the first quarter worth $51,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 818.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

