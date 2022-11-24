Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,953,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,748,193 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 5.92% of Royalty Pharma worth $1,511,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 1,496.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,994,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,506,000 after acquiring an additional 16,867,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,241,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,056 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,647,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,897 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 59.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,566,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 639.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,299,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,071 shares in the last quarter. 54.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RPRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.14.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

NASDAQ RPRX traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.85. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 90.48%.

Insider Transactions at Royalty Pharma

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 23,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $1,018,732.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,228,058.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 23,631 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $1,018,732.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at $6,228,058.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 267,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $10,985,771.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,426,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,901,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,887,623 shares of company stock valued at $79,272,782 over the last three months. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

See Also

