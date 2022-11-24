Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Bought by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 53.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 54.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

RPRX traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.93. 807,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,546. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.34. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $44.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 90.48%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 23,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $1,018,732.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at $6,228,058.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 23,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $1,018,732.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at $6,228,058.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $2,192,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,235,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,887,623 shares of company stock worth $79,272,782. 24.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.14.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

