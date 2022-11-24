Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Rating) shares were up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 70,760 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 254,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The stock has a market cap of C$57.46 million and a P/E ratio of -11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.32.

About Royal Helium

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 348,908 hectares of prospective helium lands in southern Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

