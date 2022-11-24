Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.63.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Royal Gold from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Royal Gold to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Royal Gold from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Trading of Royal Gold

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $917,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 60,009 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $993,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold Trading Up 0.6 %

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $110.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.69. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $84.54 and a 52 week high of $147.70. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.65%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

