Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of RMCF stock opened at $6.11 on Monday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $9.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average is $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.00.
In related news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 532,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,235.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 65,550 shares of company stock worth $428,140. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
