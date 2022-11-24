Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of RMCF stock opened at $6.11 on Monday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $9.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average is $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 532,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,235.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 65,550 shares of company stock worth $428,140. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

