Reviewing Sema4 (SMFR) and Its Competitors

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Sema4 to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sema4 and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sema4 0 1 4 0 2.80 Sema4 Competitors 7 129 274 0 2.65

Earnings and Valuation

Sema4 currently has a consensus target price of $3.08, indicating a potential upside of 482.09%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 117.59%. Given Sema4’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sema4 is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Sema4 and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sema4 $212.20 million -$245.39 million -0.57 Sema4 Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 29.15

Sema4’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sema4. Sema4 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Sema4 has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sema4’s competitors have a beta of 1.48, meaning that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sema4 and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sema4 -121.31% -53.31% -36.04% Sema4 Competitors -325.87% -481.74% -38.64%

Summary

Sema4 beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Sema4

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services. It also offers Sema4 Signal that enables and advances precision oncology care, from prevention to treatment to remission; and testing for carrier screening, noninvasive prenatal testing, and newborn screening, as well as hereditary cancer testing. In addition, the company provides COVID-19 testing solutions. Sema4 Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

