Restore (LON:RST) PT Lowered to GBX 450

Restore (LON:RST – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($5.91) to GBX 450 ($5.32) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.63% from the stock’s current price.
Restore Price Performance
RST opened at GBX 320 ($3.78) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £438.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,321.43. Restore has a 1 year low of GBX 320 ($3.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 507 ($6.00). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 380.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 416.15.
About Restore
