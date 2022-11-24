Restore (LON:RST) PT Lowered to GBX 450

Restore (LON:RST – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($5.91) to GBX 450 ($5.32) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.63% from the stock’s current price.

Restore Price Performance

RST opened at GBX 320 ($3.78) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £438.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,321.43. Restore has a 1 year low of GBX 320 ($3.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 507 ($6.00). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 380.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 416.15.

About Restore

(Get Rating)

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The Digital & Information Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets; digital workflow services, including document scanning, workflow automation, cloud-based document management systems, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence.

