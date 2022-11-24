Renishaw (LON:RSW) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,820.76

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,820.76 ($45.18) and traded as high as GBX 4,012 ($47.44). Renishaw shares last traded at GBX 4,012 ($47.44), with a volume of 33,905 shares.
Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Renishaw from GBX 3,975 ($47.00) to GBX 3,520 ($41.62) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,624.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,822.31. The stock has a market cap of £2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,469.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.
Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.
