ReddCoin (RDD) Price Hits $0.0003

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $9.02 million and approximately $4,152.50 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.06 or 0.00465632 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00032849 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00025575 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001672 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00018103 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001419 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

