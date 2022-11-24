Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of RDI opened at $3.42 on Monday. Reading International has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.74. The stock has a market cap of $75.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reading International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Reading International by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 287,907 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,263,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 105,498 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reading International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reading International during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reading International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Further Reading

