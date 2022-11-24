Rarible (RARI) Price Tops $2.34 on Exchanges

Rarible (RARI) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Over the last week, Rarible has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Rarible token can currently be purchased for $2.34 or 0.00014132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rarible has a market capitalization of $33.18 million and $2.15 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rarible alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.45 or 0.08422724 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.92 or 0.00476712 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,842.30 or 0.29248233 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible’s genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,159,221 tokens. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rarible

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.