Rakon Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last Week (RKN)

Rakon (RKN) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 24th. Rakon has a total market cap of $58.00 million and $12,848.39 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rakon token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rakon has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rakon Token Profile

Rakon’s genesis date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken.

Rakon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

