Radix Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $188.67 Million (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0394 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radix has a market capitalization of $188.67 million and $606,524.84 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Radix has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Radix Profile

Radix’s genesis date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,783,094,025 coins. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

