Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shares of Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH – Get Rating) were down 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 143,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 136,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Quhuo Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of -0.04.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

