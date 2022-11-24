Quantum (QUA) Price Down 95.8% Over Last 7 Days

Quantum (QUA) traded down 45.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. Quantum has a market cap of $335,925.70 and $185,370.45 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded 95.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quantum Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00099933 USD and is down -28.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $184,221.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

