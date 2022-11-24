QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on QCRH. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of QCR to $64.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of QCR to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of QCR from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $52.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.43. QCR has a twelve month low of $47.23 and a twelve month high of $62.85. The company has a market capitalization of $880.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

In other QCR news, Director John F. Griesemer bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.08 per share, with a total value of $216,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,591.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QCR news, Director Brent R. Cobb bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $199,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,538.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Griesemer bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.08 per share, with a total value of $216,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,591.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,618 shares of company stock valued at $422,287. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in QCR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in QCR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in QCR by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in QCR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

