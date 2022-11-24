Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Boosted by Analyst

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Primerica in a report issued on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.75. The consensus estimate for Primerica’s current full-year earnings is $10.98 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Primerica’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Get Primerica alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PRI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Primerica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Primerica Stock Performance

PRI opened at $144.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.90 and a 200-day moving average of $127.92. Primerica has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $159.47.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $673.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.99 million. Primerica had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Primerica

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,645,000 after buying an additional 352,377 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,149,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,651,000 after buying an additional 241,400 shares during the period. Philo Smith Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,114,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 650,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,357,000 after buying an additional 126,492 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 1,115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,969,000 after buying an additional 111,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total value of $569,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,719,131.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,964.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total value of $569,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,719,131.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Primerica declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Primerica

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.