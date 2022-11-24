Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Globe Life Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Globe Life in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.30 EPS.

GL has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globe Life to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.38.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $116.77 on Thursday. Globe Life has a one year low of $85.25 and a one year high of $117.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.71%.

In other Globe Life news, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 11,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total value of $1,311,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 11,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total transaction of $1,311,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 2,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $207,721.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 460 shares in the company, valued at $47,467.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,511 shares of company stock valued at $10,075,219. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GL. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after buying an additional 1,973,186 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,981,000 after acquiring an additional 508,064 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at about $41,659,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 92.0% in the second quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 836,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,524,000 after acquiring an additional 400,753 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 89.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 765,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,341,000 after acquiring an additional 360,540 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

