Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO – Get Rating) shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.16 and last traded at $21.16. 817 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 5.01% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.