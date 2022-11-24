Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Trading 7.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Pundi X (New) has a total market capitalization of $101.32 million and $6.52 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00002344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Pundi X (New) Token Profile

Pundi X (New) was first traded on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com.

Buying and Selling Pundi X (New)

