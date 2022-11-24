Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 291.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,788 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PEG opened at $59.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.67.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 158.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

