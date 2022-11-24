Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 9,983 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,983 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $7,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 72.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 57.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $48.81 on Thursday. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.661 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 103.95%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

