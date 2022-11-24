Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 9,093 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,093 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in BCE were worth $6,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in BCE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in BCE by 1.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 12.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in BCE by 0.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in BCE by 4.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. Barclays reduced their target price on BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BCE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.18.
BCE Stock Up 0.6 %
BCE Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.81%.
BCE Profile
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BCE (BCE)
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.