Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 48,376 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 48,376 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 21.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,471,000 after purchasing an additional 78,918 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 7.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 318,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 23,264 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 3.2% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $87.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $96.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.35. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $103.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.79%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

