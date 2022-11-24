Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 30,000 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.36% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $7,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth $157,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $49.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.13. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $60.60.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

