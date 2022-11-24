Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 43,000 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 206.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,813 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.05% of Citrix Systems worth $6,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Citrix Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth $11,780,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at about $766,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,888 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems stock opened at $103.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.07 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.66.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

