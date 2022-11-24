Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $6,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth $39,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -11.19%.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 58,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $1,087,947.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 273,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,093,464.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

