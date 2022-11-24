Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $6.83 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $190,990,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Booking by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,781,439,000 after purchasing an additional 94,296 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Booking by 1,777.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 66,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,971,000 after purchasing an additional 63,317 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Booking to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,424.85.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,969.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,814.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,917.04. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $37.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 834 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,638,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 431 shares of company stock valued at $850,411. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.