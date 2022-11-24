Prudential PLC Raises Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 148.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,996 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 4.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 4.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix to $726.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $751.18.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $671.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.81, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $583.22 and its 200 day moving average is $635.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $853.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,709,532.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $32,934.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at $11,709,532.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 492 shares of company stock valued at $313,723. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading

