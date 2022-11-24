Prudential PLC Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 393.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Activity

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total value of $4,726,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,516.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,560.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,315.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,188.38.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $35.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,292.00 to $2,533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,407.13.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.