Prudential PLC Has $3.95 Million Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 126.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 56.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,840,000 after acquiring an additional 16,135 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Gartner by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Gartner by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Gartner by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gartner by 287.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total transaction of $261,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,345,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,360 shares of company stock valued at $9,560,633. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gartner Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.13.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $343.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $346.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $303.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.20.

Gartner Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

