Prudential PLC Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 82,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 37,095 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 216,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,271,000 after acquiring an additional 16,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $88.14 on Thursday. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.39.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.15%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

