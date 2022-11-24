Prudential PLC Grows Stock Position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,900 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 8.15% of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 93.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 16,326 shares during the last quarter.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNLN opened at $14.73 on Thursday. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%.

