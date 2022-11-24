Prudential PLC Grows Stock Position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,900 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 8.15% of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Separately, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 93.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 16,326 shares during the last quarter.
Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ SNLN opened at $14.73 on Thursday. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89.
Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend
