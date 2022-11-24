Prudential PLC Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners increased its position in Union Pacific by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,414,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 35,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 91,189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,449,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.40.

Insider Activity

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.3 %

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $212.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.37 and a 200-day moving average of $214.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $130.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

