Prudential PLC Boosts Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Prudential PLC raised its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,919,000 after purchasing an additional 381,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hologic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,426,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $877,794,000 after acquiring an additional 94,561 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 1,549.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,594,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376,216 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hologic by 3.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,529,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,569,000 after acquiring an additional 105,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,098,000 after buying an additional 106,315 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Stock Performance

HOLX opened at $74.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.25. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $80.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,193,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Stories

