Prudential PLC Acquires 28,300 Shares of Global X Aging Population ETF (NYSEARCA:AGNG)

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF (NYSEARCA:AGNG – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 8.55% of Global X Aging Population ETF worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Global X Aging Population ETF by 3,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period.

Global X Aging Population ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

AGNG stock opened at $26.06 on Thursday. Global X Aging Population ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.18.

